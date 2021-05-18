As markets continued to rise for second continuous day, benchmark Sensex closed above the 50,000-mark for first time in nearly two months. Improving prospects of faster economic recovery, as daily covid cases have moderated, boosted investor sentiment while strength in global equities also supported Indian equities.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 612.60 or 1.24% to close at 50,193.33. The 30-share index had ended above 50000-mark last on 1 April while the Nifty had last closed above 15000-mark on 12 March. The Nifty was up 184.95 points or 1.24% at 15,108.10. In the last two days, investor wealth swelled by ₹5.78 trillion.

Shares in other Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher with Taiwan logging maximum gains on Tuesday. The Taiex in Taiwan surged 5.16% In Japan, the Nikkei jumped 2.09% while markets in Hong Kong and South Korea stock markets rose over 1%.

Though investors are already betting on a quicker pace of economic recovery as fresh cases are showing signs of decline, analysts also remain concerned if virus spread will continue to moderate as it has reached rural areas unlike last year.

Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, “Improving trend showing moderation in daily new covid cases and reduction in active case has boosted sentiments pushing the market at higher end of the broad trading range for past few weeks. The focus is reversing back to beneficiaries of withdrawal of restrictions and subsequent revival in economy."

He expects the government to refocus on governance and push through the intended growth oriented policies as the easing of pressure on health infrastructure gives some elbow room.

Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday showed active cases in India further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29% of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate has improved to 85.60%. However, India's covid death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days. India’s tally crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May, according to PTI.

According to Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management fall in the total number of covid cases across the country below the 3 Lakhs mark, and the likely enhanced availability of vaccines in the coming weeks, helped repair the sentiment to a certain extent. “The markets may focus on the sustainability of the gains in the fight against the pandemic, and also the numbers around the price level in the light of rising fuel prices, to get more comfort on the growth front," he said.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley are confident that Indian market’s ongoing consolidation is improving its return prospects going into second half of 2021 albeit the immediate triggers pertain to the pace of the likely deceleration of the second covid-19 wave and improvement in vaccine supply. “With accelerating earnings and reasonable relative valuations, trailing underperformance and strong policy traction, India seems set to beat emerging markets", it said.

It sees BSE Sensex target at 55,000 by December, expecting earnings to rise 32% in FY2022 provided there is a control over virus cases in India. It also thinks Sensex may touch 61,000 by same time if virus ebbs completely, recovery in growth is sustained, and global stimulus supports asset prices. However, if the bad virus lingers well into second half of FY21 and growth falters, then the Sensex may even sink to 41,000.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.