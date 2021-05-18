Sensex ends above 50k, Nifty over 15k first time in nearly two months

According to Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management fall in the total number of covid cases across the country below the 3 Lakhs mark, and the likely enhanced availability of vaccines in the coming weeks, helped repair the sentiment to a certain extent. “The markets may focus on the sustainability of the gains in the fight against the pandemic, and also the numbers around the price level in the light of rising fuel prices, to get more comfort on the growth front," he said.