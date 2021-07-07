Sensex ends above 53000 for first time. But avoid being complacent, say analysts

"We are of the view that the larger market structure is still positive and likely to continue in the near future if the market succeeds to trade above 15850/52900. Technically, the 20-day SMA or 15750/52500 should be the sacrosanct level for the market. Above the same, the uptrend texture is likely to continue up to 15930-16065/ 53300-53550. On the other side, the uptrend would be vulnerable if indices close below 15750/ 52500 or below 20 day SMA."

