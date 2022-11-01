Sensex ends at 9-month highs. Key triggers to watch now1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 06:03 PM IST
- The trend remains strong as long as Nifty remains above 18,000, says analyst
Indian stock markets made a solid start to the month as benchmark indexes closed at over nine-month highs. Nifty50 index ended 0.74% higher to 18,145 while the S&P BSE Sensex finished nearly 375 points higher at 61,121. Investors will be focusing on the outcome of the November 1-2 meeting of Fed where the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.