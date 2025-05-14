Sensex ends in the green; investors earn ₹4 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended in positive territory on Wednesday, May 14, amid largely positive global cues about the decline in geopolitical risks. The Sensex closed 182 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 81,330.56, while the Nifty 50 rose 89 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 24,666.90.

Advertisement

The mid and small-cap segments continued their outperformance. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1.19 per cent and 1.63 per cent, respectively.

Investors earned about ₹4 lakh crore in a single session as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹435 lakh crore from ₹431 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are 10 key highlights from the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Investors' risk appetite has improved with the easing of the US-China trade war, reduced India-Pakistan tensions, and declining inflation. The market is also witnessing stock-specific action amid the Q4 results season.

Advertisement

Shares of Infosys, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel ended as the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index. However, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank ended as the top drags on the index.

"Market optimism is gaining momentum, driven by a sharp decline in both global and domestic risks. In this environment, the broader markets are on an upswing, supported by a strengthening recovery in local demand, as reflected in the March quarter corporate earnings," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

"This has sparked a rally in mid- and small-cap stocks, which had underperformed earlier due to premium valuations, earnings downgrades, and moderation in foreign institutional investor (FII) and Retail inflows," said Nair.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar