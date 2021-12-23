Indian share markets witnessed positive trading activity throughout the day today and ended higher.

Despite the Omicron fear, benchmark indexes gained for the third straight trading day as investors bet on a possible year-end rise.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex stood higher by 385 points (up 0.7%). NSE Nifty closed up 117 points (up 0.7%).

Power Grid Corp and IOC were among the top gainers today.

Divi's Lab and JSW Steel, on the other hand, were among the top losers today.

The SGX Nifty was trading at 17,059, up by 81 points, at the time of writing.

The BSE MidCap index and the BSE SmallCap index ended up by 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Sectoral indices ended on a positive note with stocks in the realty sector, power sector and oil & gas sector witnessing most of the buying interest.

Telecom and metal stocks, on the other hand, witnessed selling pressure.

Shares of Birlasoft and Metropolis Healthcare hit their respective 52-week highs today.

Asian stock markets ended on a positive note today.

The Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite ended up by 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. The Nikkei ended up by 0.8% in today’s session.

US stock futures are trading on a positive note today with the Dow Futures trading up by 61 points.

The rupee is trading at 75.24 against the US$.

Gold prices for the latest contract on MCX are trading up by 0.1% at ₹48,234 per 10 grams.

Moving on to the stock-specific news, Tata Motors was among the top buzzing stocks today.

Tata Motors Incorporates EV Subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday informed that the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, which will be involved in manufacturing of electric motor vehicles.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued the certificate of incorporation for the same on 21 December 2021.

The subsidiary has been incorporated to manufacture, design, develop all kinds of services related to electric vehicles (EV) / electric mobility, hybrid electric vehicles of all kinds and all descriptions for carrying passengers or other personnel.

Tata Motors, which will be the promotor of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), would hold 100% share capital in the EV unit. TPEML has been incorporated with the initial capital of ₹7 bn, the Tata Group's auto unit announced in an exchange filing.

In October this year, Tata Motors had unveiled its plans to invest over US$2 bn in its EV business over the next five years after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG.

TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ had agreed to invest about US$1 bn to expand the company's EV business for which it would form a separate unit, as informed by the auto manufacturer.

Tata Motors share price ended the day up by 0.3% on the BSE.

Moving on to news from the IPO space…

MedPlus Health Services Lists at 30% Premium Over Issue Price

MedPlus Health Services, the country's second largest pharmacy retailer, listed with a decent 30.4% premium today.

The stock opened at ₹1,015 on the BSE, and at ₹1,040 on the NSE, higher than the issue price of ₹796 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) had seen a healthy response from investors, and was subscribed about 53 times during 13-15 December 2021.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was booked 112 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 85 times subscription.

The portion reserved for retail investors and employees was subscribed 5.23 and 3.05 times, respectively.

The pharmacy retailer has mobilised ₹13.4 bn from its public issue, which comprised a fresh issue of ₹6 bn that will be used for working capital requirements of its subsidiary Optival Health Solutions.

Incorporated in November 2006 in Hyderabad, Medplus Health Services has a network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. It operates via physical stores and online mode.

Medplus Health Services share price ended the day up by 10% over its listing price of ₹1,015 on the BSE.

Speaking of stocks, here's a pattern that if you see, you must sell your position. After all, exits are more important than entries.

In the chart below, we can see the head and shoulder pattern - the stock goes up, makes a high, falls a little bit, goes up to a higher high, does not make a higher low, rallies again, fails to make a new high, and then starts to break down.

View Full Image Head and shoulder pattern.

This usually happens in a situation where a stock or index has typically been in a bull trend for a while. Spotting this correctly can help you save money.

(This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com)

