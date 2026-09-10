Sensex Expiry Today Prediction 10 Sept: Check immediate support and resistance | What should traders do?

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were little changed as an intensifying Middle East conflict pushed crude oil prices above the $100-per-barrel mark. Investors are also awaiting key US data ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The Sensex fell 51 points, or 0.1%, to hit an intraday low of 74,666.10, while the Nifty declined 27 points, or 0.1%, to a day's low of 23,404.35.

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Both indices settled at three-month lows in the previous session as Brent crude oil crossed $100. The Nifty and Sensex have now declined in seven of the last eight sessions, losing around 3.1% each during this period. Higher oil prices have also kept investors nervous ahead of US inflation data, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week, according to two traders.

Adding to geopolitical concerns, Iran said it attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the US sank five Iranian oil tankers in the largest attacks on shipping in the six-month-old conflict.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the market remains vulnerable to further correction as macroeconomic fundamentals continue to deteriorate. He pointed to Brent crude above $101 and the US 10-year yield at 4.83%, while noting that the probability of a Fed rate hike this month has increased.

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“Technically the market is vulnerable to further correction, and the fundamental macro trends continue to deteriorate. Brent crude has spiked above $101 and the U.S. 10-year yield has moved up to 4.83%,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Vijayakumar also said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are deteriorating and that the market is paying little attention to Donald Trump's claim that the war will end immediately after the US mid-term election. Although India's forex reserves remain comfortable and the current account deficit is under control, he warned that crude remaining above $100 for an extended period could affect India's GDP growth this year, with consequences for corporate earnings as well.

Asian markets were also trading lower on Thursday morning, extending the cautious global tone as elevated crude prices weighed on risk appetite. Gold remained firm near $4,400 an ounce amid safe-haven demand.

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On September 9, 2026, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹583 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), meanwhile, continued buying, purchasing equities worth ₹1,509 crore.

Overall, the market bias remains weak, with the broader trend continuing to favour sellers despite the possibility of some short-term relief following the recent decline.

Moreover, today is Sensex expiry day, making Thursday's session particularly important for traders because volatility can rise around the expiry of index derivatives. At the same time, institutional selling has added to pressure across the broader market.

Sensex Expiry Today Prediction: Technical Outlook With the Sensex weekly expiry adding another layer of volatility to an already weak market, traders are closely watching immediate support and resistance levels. Technical analysts expect the broader bearish structure to remain intact unless key resistance zones are reclaimed.

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Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said the market continues to form lower highs and lower lows on daily and intraday charts. He added that a bearish candle on the daily chart supports the possibility of further weakness from current levels.

“For day traders, 75,200-75,500 will act as immediate resistance zones. As long as the market trades below these levels, weak sentiment is likely to persist,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Chouhan said that on the downside, the Sensex could slide towards 74,300-74,000. On the other hand, a close above 75,500 on the Sensex could lift the indices towards 75,900-76,100, respectively.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at PL Capital, said the Sensex had crashed heavily and breached the 75,500 zone, with bias and sentiment weakening in anticipation of a further slide in the coming sessions. With the index precariously placed, she identified the next major support near 73,400, which needs to hold; failure to sustain this level could make the trend weak.

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On the upside, Parekh said the Sensex would need to move past its 100-period moving average at 76,800 to improve the bias.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.