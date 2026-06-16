Sensex extends bull run to third day on US-Iran peace deal, jumps 540 points: 10 key highlights from Indian stock market

The bull run on Dalal Street continued into the third session in a row on Tuesday, June 16, as investors cheered the US-Iran peace deal and a subsequent decline in crude oil prices, easing inflation and growth concerns, especially for import-oriented economies like India.

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The BSE barometer Sensex zoomed 544 points or 0.71% to 76,809 and its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 added 135.25 points or 0.57% to settle at 23,989. The benchmark indices have added around 4% in the last three sessions amid optimism surrounding the peace deal announcement.

As the geopolitical tensions ease, investor focus is now on the first US Federal Reserve meeting under the newly-appointed chair, Kevin Warsh.

While the benchmark interest rate is widely anticipated to hold steady, market participants will pay close attention to the forward guidance and commentary on the trajectory of monetary policy, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights Here are the 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today:

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1. What moved the market today? Market sentiment remained favourable as easing geopolitical tensions through the US–Iran peace deal pushed crude oil prices lower, improving India's macroeconomic outlook, said Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

“The decline in oil prices helped ease inflation concerns, supported currency stability, and enhanced expectations for corporate earnings across several sectors. Positive global cues, steady buying in IT and consumer-focused stocks, and improving investor confidence further aided market sentiment,” he added.

2. Market cap jumps by ₹ 1.75 lakh crore Investor wealth increased by ₹1.76 lakh crore in today's trade as the market cap of all BSE-listed firms rose to ₹472.25 lakh crore from ₹470.49 lakh crore a day earlier.

3. Top Nifty gainers today In the Nifty pack of stocks, 30 ended in the green with HCL Technologies emerging as the lead gainer following a 3.7% increase in its shares. The IT major announced its decision to acquire a 10.5% stake in domestic generative AI startup Sarvam AI.

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Tata Consumer Products followed suit as it rose 2.7%. Meanwhile, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and HUL were among other gainers as they rose 2% or more in trade today.

4. Top Nifty losers On the other hand, Hindalco was the top loser among the 20 stocks that declined in the Nifty 50 pack. A sharp decline in aluminium prices pushed the metal stock 2.95% lower today. JSW Steel, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki were among other stocks that declined in trade today.

5. Broader markets gain The broader market mood was also firm. Both mid-cap and small-cap indices gained in tandem with the benchmark, rising 0.41% and 0.42%, respectively.

6. Sectoral watch The IT sector emerged as the top performer, rising 1.78%, supported by continued buying interest in large-cap technology stocks, while Realty, Media, FMCG, Construction, and Oil & Gas indices also closed in positive territory, reflecting broad-based participation.

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On the other hand, Metal stocks witnessed significant selling pressure and ended as the worst-performing sector amid weakness in metal prices. The index ended 1.55% lower. Auto, Pharma, Healthcare, PSU Banks, Cement, and Midcap Healthcare indices closed marginally lower.

7. Most active stocks Vodafone Idea was the most active stock on NSE in volume terms with 49.24 crore shares traded. Suzlon Energy, Motisons Jewellers and YES Bank were other stocks that saw high volumes of over 20 crore shares today.

8. Stocks at 52-week high and low Eighty-three stocks hit fresh 52-week highs today, including Bandhan Bank, Aeroflex Industries, Deccan Gold Mines, Federal Bank, IFCI, Rategain, and YES Bank. At the same time, 28 stocks slipped to their 52-week lows. Some of these names that touched their one-year lows included Bayer Cropscience, Parsvnath Developers, and Vedanta Power.

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9. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio favoured gainers today as 1956 stocks rose and 1356 stocks declined.

10. Nifty tech view Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said that Nifty formed a small-bodied candle on the daily chart, indicating a lack of strong directional conviction in the market. He added that the index continues to trade above its 20-day and 50-day EMA, both of which are gradually trending higher, suggesting a positive undertone.

Going forward, the zone of 24080-24100 is likely to act as an immediate hurdle for the index, according to Shah. "A sustained move above the 24100 mark could trigger fresh buying interest, paving the way for an upside rally towards 24250, followed by 24400 in the short term. On the downside, the zone of 23900-23880 remains a crucial support area."

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.