Sensex extends fall to 4th day, sheds 345 points: 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market's benchmark indices ended lower on Monday, December 29, as thin trading volumes and a lack of any directional triggers kept the sentiment in check, signalling a potential consolidation phase in the near term.

The persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has also weighed on the market mood. FIIs have remained net sellers all through this month, barring three sessions.

Today was the fourth straight day of decline for the BSE barometer Sensex, as it lost 345.91 points or 0.41% to settle at 84,695.54. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50, ended 100.20 points or 0.38% lower at 25,942.10 today, extending its decline to the third day in a row.

The fall in the broader market was steeper. BSE Midcap index declined 0.45% and BSE Smallcap lost 0.50%.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are the 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today:

1. Why did market fall today? Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said that the market appears short on catalysts for further upside, with investors largely in holiday mode, signalling a potential consolidation phase in the near term.

“While the outlook for 2026 remains constructive, attention is expected to shift toward upcoming Q3 earnings and clarity on the US trade agreement. In an environment of global trade anxiety and a weakening rupee, investors are likely to favour large-cap stocks for their relative safety and stronger earnings visibility,” Nair opined.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers Seventeen Nifty 50 stocks closed in the green today. Tata group stocks, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer, led the rally as they rose over 1.5% each. Asian Paints, Grasim, and Nestle India were among the other gainers. The top five names belonged to the metal or the FMCG pack today.

3. Top Nifty 50 losers On the flip side, 33 Nifty stocks ended with cuts. Among these, Adani Ports was the top loser as it declined 2.27%. HCL Tech, Power Grid, Trent and Adani Enterprises also closed with losses of over 1% each.

4. Sectoral watch — Media shines, IT bleeds Only three of the 12 sectoral indices witnessed buying in trade today. Nifty Media led as it rose 0.93%, followed by Nifty FMCG (up 0.11%) and Nifty PSU Bank (up 0.05%). At the same time, Nifty IT and Nifty Bank indices lost the most, shedding 0.75% and 0.53%, respectively.

5. Most traded stocks today Tata Silver ETF and Silver BEES emerged as two of the three most-traded stocks on NSE today amid sharp gyrations in silver prices.

A total volume of 54.57 crore shares of Tata Silver ETF changed hands today. Vodafone Idea followed suit as over 53 crore shares of the telecom company were traded. Silver BEES saw a trading volume of 28.53 crore shares. Hindustan Copper and HFCL were among the most traded stocks in terms of volume.

6. Seven stocks rise over 10% Seven NSE stocks ended higher by 10% or more in today's trading session. Prakash Steel Cage, Rajnandini Metal and Country Condo ended at 20% upper price band. Orient Bell, Bandhan Silver ETF, Mishra Dhatu Nigam and Madhav Copper were among the other top gainers.

7. Three stocks crack 10% or more On the losing end, three stocks witnessed a fall of over 10%. These include Krishival Foods Limited (RE), Brooks Laboratories and Modi Rubber.

8. 130 stocks at 52-week lows today Seventy-six stocks hit 52-week highs today. Some of the prominent names to achieve this feat were Cupid, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc, MCX, Titan and Vedanta. On the other hand, 130 stocks reached 52-week low levels today. Blue Stone, Godrej Agro, PC Jeweller, Shoppers Stop and Sigachi were the key names to hit one-year lows.

Also Read | Five questions that could decide where Indian stocks head next

9. Advance-decline ratio favours sellers The advance-decline ratio leaned heavily in favour of the sellers as it stood at 1:2. This means for every one share that gained today, two declined. On NSE, 1022 stocks advanced, and 2188 declined.

10. Nifty 50: Technical outlook Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the Nifty 50 index witnessed profit booking during the session, leading to a decline in the market.

"On the derivatives front, 26,000 PE put writers unwound their positions as the index slipped below this level. The trend has weakened as the index moved below the 21 EMA; additionally, it has retraced more than 50% of the previous rise, casting doubt over the sustainability of the recent rally. On the downside, support is placed at 25,900, while on the upside, the 26,000 level is likely to act as the initial resistance."