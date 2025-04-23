Sensex extends gains to 7th session in a row— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, clocked healthy gains on Wednesday, April 23, extending gains to the seventh consecutive session, amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed 521 points, or 0.65 per cent, higher at 80,116.49, while the Nifty 50 settled 162 points, or 0.67 per cent, up at 24,328.95. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.94 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.

Investors earned ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to nearly ₹430 lakh crore from ₹427 lakh crore in the previous session.

The 30-share pack Sensex has gained 6,269 points, or 8.5 per cent, and the Nifty 50 has jumped 1,930 points, or 8.6 per cent in the last seven sessions of gains. Investors have become richer by about ₹36 lakh crore in the period.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights Let's take a look at 10 key highlights of the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise for the 7th consecutive session? Easing trade war jitters, stable Q4 earnings, buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and the healthy outlook of the Indian economy are some of the key factors driving the Indian stock market.

The Trump administration is signalling a softer stance on tariff policies, supporting market sentiment.

CNBC reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a private investor summit in Washington, D.C., hosted by JPMorgan Chase, that he expects a de-escalation in the trade war with China very shortly.

Also, US President Donald Trump's statement that he had no plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was a boost to market sentiment.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX jumped over 2 per cent, while the UK's FTSE rose over 1.5 per cent during the session. In Asia, Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi rose by nearly 2 per cent.

"The Indian equity market sustained its positive momentum, driven by better outcomes from the latest set of IT results and optimistic forward-looking comments. While US-China trade tensions appear to be easing, a rally in US tech stocks has further bolstered overall global market sentiment," said Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments Limited.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers today As many as 38 stocks closed higher in the Nifty 50 index. Shares of HCL Technologies (up 7.74 per cent) ended as the top gainer after the IT firm's Q4 results. It was followed by Tech Mahindra (up 4.76 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 4.44 per cent).

3. Top Nifty 50 losers today Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.09 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 2.09 per cent) and Grasim Industries (down 1.98 per cent) closed as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty IT index surged 4.34 per cent, ending as the top gainer among sectoral indices. Nifty Auto also clocked a solid gain of 2.38 per cent.

Nifty Pharma (up 1.40 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.34 per cent) and Realty (up 1.33 per cent) ended with significant gains.

On the other hand, banking, financial, and consumer durables indices fell on profit booking.

Nifty Consumer Durables lost 0.96 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 0.50 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank (down 0.75 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.57 per cent) also ended with losses. The Financial Services index dropped 0.67 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (51.4 crore shares), Suzlon (9.8 crore shares) and YES Bank (9 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 6 stocks surge 20% on NSE Mindteck (India), Modi Rubber, Sigma Solve, Aptech, Vardhman Special Steels and Country Condo's were the six stocks that surged 20 per cent on NSE.

7. 16 stocks fell over 5% on NSE Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Balaji Telefilms, Baazar Style Retail, Xelpmoc Design And Tech and Uma Exports were among the 16 stocks that fell more than 5 per cent on the NSE.

8. Over 120 stocks hit upper circuit on NSE As many as 124 stocks, including Godfrey Phillips India, Mindteck (India) and Urja Global, hit their upper price band during the session on the NSE.

9. Advance-decline ratio As many as 1,516 stocks advanced while 1,340 declined and 75 remained unchanged on the NSE.

10. Over 80 stocks hit 52-week highs on the BSE As many as 81 stocks, including HDFC Bank, Bharti Hexacom and UPL, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar