Sensex extends gains to second week. Why some market experts are cautious

“Global markets were in a consolidation mode after previous weeks of strong rally. Fresh spikes in Covid-19 cases and reports of further rift between the US and China on trade front, restricted further gains. The Sensex, however, continued to remain firm and gained 440 points for the week. Market mood remained buoyant on expectations of earlier-than-anticipated normalization of activities, as most states committed to remain open despite continuous increase in daily Covid cases. Markets are seen entering a consolidation phase in the coming weeks with no major trigger. Geopolitical concerns and possibility of second wave of Covid-19 remain the near term risks which could impact investor sentiments. We advise investors to buy on declines from these levels."