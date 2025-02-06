Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- extended their losses into the second consecutive session on Thursday, February 6, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on Friday. However, largely positive global cues and a decline in US bond yields capped the losses for the key indices.

The Sensex ended at 78,058.16, down 213 points, or 0.27 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled with a loss of 93 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 23,603.35.

The BSE Midcap index underperformed, falling 0.87 per cent, while the Smallcap index ended flat.

In the last two sessions, the Sensex has declined 526 points, or 0.70 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has retreated 136 points or 0.60 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹425 lakh crore from over ₹427 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by over ₹2 lakh crore in a single day.

Most sectoral indices ended lower, with the Nifty Realty (down 2.19 per cent) and Consumer Durables (down 1.84 per cent) falling 2 per cent each.

Nifty FMCG (down 0.96 per cent), Auto (down 0.93 per cent), Media (down 0.75 per cent), Metal (down 0.75 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.73 per cent) declined by almost a per cent each.

The Nifty Bank index ended with a modest gain of 0.08 per cent.

Nifty Pharma (up 0.64 per cent) and IT (up 0.31 per cent) ended in the green amid rupee's weakness against the US dollar.

What drove the Indian stock market to end lower? 1. Caution ahead of RBI's policy decision: Investors are cautious ahead of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) interest rate decision on Friday. While there is a wide expectation of a 25 bps rate cut, there are concerns that the rate cut cycle will not be a longer one.

"Investors booked profits in rate-sensitives like realty, banking, and auto shares ahead of tomorrow's monetary policy announcement. If there is any surprise rate cut, we may see short-term optimism," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities.

2. Weak performance of heavyweights ahead of Q3 result: Shares of Bharti Airtel, ITC, and SBI were the biggest drags on the Sensex. All three companies are set to release their December quarter earnings on Thursday.

3. Rupee's weakness: The weakness of Indian rupee is weighing on market sentiment. According to Reuters, the rupee declined to a record low of 87.58 during the session before closing at 87.5775. The domestic currency has fallen more than 2 per cent so far this year.



