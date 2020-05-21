Sensex extends rebound to 3rd day. What market watchers say

"Though the government has allowed resuming certain economic activities in the fourth phase of the lockdown, it would take time to boost the sentiment at the ground. Needless to say, people are aware of the rising COVID-19 cases in India and if it continues to show the same trend, it would be difficult for the government to further ease the lockdown conditions which might again derail the possibility of sustained recovery. Amid all, we believe volatility will continue in the markets and the underperformance from the banking and financial space would remain the major overhang. In the present scenario, participants should limit their naked leveraged positions and focus more on stock selection."