Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty ended at record highs for third day in a row, driven by gains in metal stocks and Reliance Industries. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.21% at 16,563.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.26% to 55,582.58. The broader market indices continued their underperformance with BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending lower in a range of 0.3-0.8%.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 1.3% after Bloomberg News reported Saudi Aramco was in advanced talks to acquire a stake in the Indian conglomerate's oil refining and chemicals business in a deal for about $20 billion to $25 billion. The Nifty Metal index ended 1.5% higher, led by Tata Steel which surged 4%.

Some analysts see a choppy market ahead in the near term. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: “Advance decline ratio continued to be weak. This along with lower-than-recent-average volumes suggests that action is concentrated in a few scrips."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said: “The short term trend has shifted again into choppy, post upside breakout of the small narrow range movement. There is a possibility of Nifty showing consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing further upside in the near term. The next upside target remains intact at 16800 levels and immediate support is placed at 16480 levels."

"A small positive candle was formed with minor upper shadow on the daily chart. Technically, this pattern signal a follow through upmove in the market with range bound action. There is a possibility of minor weakness or consolidation in the coming session," he added.

On the other hand, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid ad UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards.

“As the results season is largely behind us, domestic factors viz. updates on further unlocking and pace of vaccination will remain in focus. Meanwhile, performance of the global indices may induce further volatility. Since we’re seeing limited participation, traders should focus on sectors which are trading in sync with the benchmark and wisely choose the stocks," he said.

Commenting on today's market action, Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said: "On daily charts, benchmark index Nifty has formed a breakout continuation formation. The texture of the chart suggests the 16450-16400 level would act as a key support level for the day traders. As long as the index is trading above the same, the uptrend texture is likely to continue up to 16600-16640 levels. In the near future, the market may consolidate near 16600 resistance level."

