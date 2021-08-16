Commenting on today's market action, Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said: "On daily charts, benchmark index Nifty has formed a breakout continuation formation. The texture of the chart suggests the 16450-16400 level would act as a key support level for the day traders. As long as the index is trading above the same, the uptrend texture is likely to continue up to 16600-16640 levels. In the near future, the market may consolidate near 16600 resistance level."