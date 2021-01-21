Sensex eyes 50,000 on optimism in global markets; RIL, Bajaj Auto in focus

In a setback to Amazon Inc, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday granted approval to the Future Group and Reliance Retail deal. In August last year, Kishore Biyani led-Future Group had entered into a ₹24,713 crore agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail. As part of the deal, Future Group was to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL).