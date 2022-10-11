Sensex fails to hold 58k mark

Sensex fails to hold 58k mark1 min read . 12:36 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Equity markets felt the heat of aggressive rate hike fears in the US that were heightened by stronger than expected employment data.
The Sensex could not hold the 58,000 mark and closed at 57,991.11 down 0.34%. The Nifty closed down 0.43%.
The US unemployment data indicated that labour market was still tight and thus could prompt the US US unemployment data to undertake another round of aggressive rate hikes. Earlier, the weaker manufacturing data had provided comfort to the markets that the US may go slow on rate hikes.
“Fear of an aggressive rate hike by the Fed on the back of strong employment data, disrupted the global equity trend. Inflation in the US is forecast to stay high given low supply and high demand scenarios," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
To bring some parity in the economy, the Fed will have to target lower demand by increasing the unemployment rate, which is not factored by the market, according to Nair.
The higher rate expectations drove US bond yield, putting pressure on the rupee, while rebounding crude oil is also not favourable. The rising crude prices and depreciating rupee is increasing the risk of imported inflation in India, affecting the domestic market.
Brent at $97.33 a barrel has risen from closing lows of $83.33 a barrel on September 26.
Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president, commodity and currency research, Religare Broking Ltd, said the rupee has plunged to a record low amid the risk-off sentiments in the market and with the restrictive policy stance of the Fed looking to continue. The US employment rate is buoying the US dollar, but has suppressed the rupee.