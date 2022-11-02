Sensex fails to hold 61,000 mark as caution around Fed rate hike prevails

While all eyes would be on the Fed’s rate hike decision and commentary, on the positive side, the robust Goods and Services Tax collection number for October which came in at second highest ever and expansion in manufacturing PMI supported sentiment, pointed Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Strong FIIs flows over the last few days is also providing support to the markets, said Khemka. Given BoE interest rate decision tomorrow along with the Reserve Bank of India’s emergency meet, the market is likely to continue with its consolidative move, added Khemka.