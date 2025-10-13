Sensex falls 170 points, Nifty 50 ends below 25,250— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Snapping their two-day winning run, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended in the red on Monday, October 13, amid mixed global cues.

Most Asian markets fell during the session. On the other hand, Dow Jones futures were up about a per cent, while in Europe, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were up about half a per cent when the Sensex closed.

The Sensex ended the day at 82,327.05, down 174 points, or 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,227.35, down 58 points, or 0.23 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped 0.18 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 fall today? The domestic market slipped as investors booked some profit amid fresh concerns over US tariffs. US President Donald Trump on Friday slapped China with an additional 100 per cent tariff, in addition to the existing 30 per cent duties, effective November 1 or sooner.

Investors also appear cautious amid the ongoing Q2 results season. The September quarter numbers are expected to remain softer, but market participants are closely observing management commentaries to get cues about earnings recovery from Q3 onwards.

"The domestic markets started the week on a cautious note as the ongoing US government shutdown and escalating US-China trade tensions triggered risk-off sentiment across Asia," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"Mixed Q2 earnings further weighed on sentiment, with IT stocks underperforming, while financials attracted selective buying following regulatory easing. Although a marginal recovery in the INR and softening inflation expectations helped cushion losses, overall sentiment remained guarded, keeping markets under a slight negative bias," Nair added.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 2.10 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up 1.50 per cent), and Bajaj Finance (up 1.48 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Tata Motors (down 2.20 per cent), Infosys (down 1.49 per cent), and Wipro (down 1.43 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty FMCG (down 0.90 per cent), Consumer Durables (down 0.84 per cent), and IT (down 0.78 per cent) ended with significant losses.

Nifty Bank ended flat, while the Financial Services index rose 0.16 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Private Bank indices rose 0.24 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (111 crore shares), YES Bank (25.2 crore shares), and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (15 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 13 stocks jump over 15% on BSE Travels & Rentals, Naapbooks, Sirohia & Sons, Croissance, and Goblin India were among the 13 stocks that jumped by more than 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,459 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,668 advanced, while 2,624 declined. Some 167 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Over 150 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 157 stocks, including SBI, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Indian Bank, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and RBL Bank, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Over 120 stocks hit 52-week lows Some 122 stocks, including Symphony, Route Mobile, Godrej Agrovet, Blue Dart Express, and Westlife Foodworld, hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, on the downside, 25,150 and 25,100 would act as key supports for the Nifty 50, while 25,350-25,400 could serve as immediate resistance. However, below 25,100, the index could retest the level of 25,000.

Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President of Hedged.in, said that the Nifty 50 has formed an insider candle, indicating indecision in the index.

Dwarakanath pointed out that the options writers' data suggested high volume call writing above 25,300 and put writers below 25,150 levels. The ADX DI+ and the ADX DI- line are moving in tandem, indicating no clear trend in the index.

The RSI average line crossed the RSI line towards the end of the day, hinting at a possible move on the upside from the closing price, said Dwarakanath.

