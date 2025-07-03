Sensex falls 170 points, Nifty 50 settles at 25,405— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday, July 3, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed at 83,239.47, down 170 points, or 0.20 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 48 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 25,405.30.

The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.06 per cent, but the Smallcap index bucked the trend, rising 0.47 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for the second consecutive session? Persisting uncertainty over India-US trade negotiations continues weighing on market sentiment. Besides, investors are also on the sidelines ahead of the upcoming Q1FY26 results. Weak global cues also add to sombre market sentiment.

"The domestic equity market continued to consolidate as profit booking followed last week's sharp rally. Investors remain watchful of developments surrounding the potential US–India trade agreement, with the 90-day pause nearing its end. FIIs have turned cautious in recent days due to premium valuation," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"In the absence of any fresh trigger, the mixed trend among heavyweights is capping the Nifty's directional move. However, the overall trend remains bullish and is expected to stay intact unless the index decisively breaks below the 25,200 mark. On the upside, the 25,650–25,750 zone is likely to act as an immediate hurdle," said Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research, Religare Broking.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Some 17 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.90 per cent), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.77 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (up 1.75 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index 32 stocks ended in the red in the index, with SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.87 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.03 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (down 1.40 per cent) ending as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices dropped 0.36 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively.

The PSU Bank index fell 0.89 per cent, and the Private Bank index ended 0.46 per cent lower.

Nifty Metal (down 0.78 per cent) and Realty (down 0.71 per cent) also lost significantly.

On the other hand, Nifty Media jumped 1.45 per cent, while the Auto index rose 0.44 per cent and the Pharma index moved up by 0.42 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (71.14 crore shares), GTL Infrastructure (14.52 crore shares) and RattanIndia Power (13.36 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Seven stocks jump over 10% on NSE DCM Shriram, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Lloyds Enterprises and Universus Photo Imagings were among the seven stocks that jumped over 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. Nearly 100 stocks hit upper circuits As many as 98 stocks, including TechEra Engineering (India), Centrum Capital, Indef Manufacturing and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

8. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,168 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,009 advanced and 2,001 declined. Some 158 stocks remained unchanged.

9. Nearly 150 stocks hit their 52-week highs Some 148 stocks, including UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Divis Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute and SRF, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the other hand, Jindal Worldwide, Protean eGov Technologies and Salasar Techno Engineering were among the 54 stocks that hit their 52-week lows.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, a bearish candle on daily charts and a lower top formation on intraday charts indicate further weakness from the current levels. However, the short-term market outlook remains positive.

"For day traders, 25,500 is a key level to watch. As long as the market trades below these levels, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, the market could slip to 25,300-25,250," said Chouhan.

"On the upside, above 25,500, we could see an intraday bounce up to 25,600. A successful breakout of the 25,600 resistance zone could push the market towards 25,670," Chouhan said.

