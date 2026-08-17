Sensex falls 281 points, Nifty 50 ends at 24,288; mid, small-caps outperform

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the red on Monday, 17 August, as investors continued their sector and stock-specific bets amid stronger-than-expected Q1FY27 earnings and persisting geopolitical risks.

The Sensex closed 281 points, or 0.36%, lower at 77,728.16, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,287.65, down 78 points, or 0.32%. The mid and small-cap segments outperformed. The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed by 0.05%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 0.36%.

Advertisement

The advance-decline ratio tilted in favour of decliners, as out of 4,674 stocks traded on the BSE, over 2,350 declined, while nearly 2,100 stocks declined.

In the Nifty index, 31 stocks declined, with HCL Tech, Infosys, Sun Pharma, and TCS losing the most, falling between 2% to 2.6%.

On the other hand, Hindalco, Tata Steel, HDFC Life, ONGC, and Axis Bank ended as the top gainers in the index.

It was the fifth consecutive day of losses for the Nifty. In these five sessions, the index has lost 1.20%. On the other hand, the Sensex extended losses for the second consecutive session, shedding 0.45%.

As many as 175 stocks, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bosch, and LG Electronics India, hit their 52-week high, while 120 stocks, including ITC, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, KEC International, and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

Advertisement

"Energy-led input cost pressures continue to influence near-term market sentiment. However, stronger-than-expected Q1FY27 earnings, driven by a combination of pricing actions and volume growth, are likely to support earnings upgrades in the coming quarters," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, observed.

"While the benefit of low-cost inventory aided profitability during the quarter, its sustainability remains a key monitorable, as higher-cost replenishment could constrain margin expansion in Q2FY27. Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly gravitating towards sectors and companies with strong earnings visibility, particularly within the mid- and small-cap segments," Nair said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)