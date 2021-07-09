Asian share markets fell to two-month lows on Friday, bracing for their worst weekly performance since February as confidence took a beating over the global spread of the Delta virus variant.

The Hang Seng was up 0.7% while the Nikkei plunged more than 1.9%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.7%.

In the US, Wall Street indices lost ground on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from record closing highs in a broad sell-off, driven by uncertainties surrounding the pace of the economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.6%.

Back home, Indian stock markets opened on a negative note, following the trend on SGX Nifty.

The BSE Sensex was down 262 points, while the NSE Nifty traded 66 points lower.

Tata Steel is among the top gainers so far today. Axis Bank, on the other hand, fell the most.

The BSE Mid Cap index opened 0.2% higher. The BSE Small Cap index was flat. Sectoral indices were largely weak, with stocks in the energy sector and banking sector witnessing most of the selling pressure.

Metal stocks were higher.

Shares of Sobha and Rites hit their 52-week high today.

The rupee traded at 74.71 against the US$.

Gold prices are rose 0.3% to ₹47,860 per 10 grams, while silver was down 0.3% at ₹68,759 per kg.

Speaking of the current stock market scenario, note that the BSE smallcap index has surged 188% since the crash in March 2020.

Despite the index being up more than 1.8 times, Richa Agarwal, lead Smallcap Analyst at Equitymaster, believes smallcap stocks are set for a massive up move in 2021 and beyond.

Here's why...

The 188% gain in the smallcap index in current rebound is way short of almost 300% gains in the last two rebound cycles.

View Full Image Performance of small caps.

In a recent edition of Profit Hunter, Richa said, "The Smallcap to Sensex ratio, a metric I often refer to get a sense of relative valuations, currently stands at 0.49 times. To be sure, this is higher than a median of 0.43 times. And yet, it's the lowest of all the peaks in the smallcaps so far. In the last cycle which peaked in January 2018, when the ratio touched 0.49, the peak was still 9 months away."

As per Richa, smallcaps are a great opportunity to make some big returns. But you need to stay disciplined when it comes to allocating money. And you need to be sharp when picking the right stocks.

If you get these two things right, smallcaps will work wonders for you.

In news from the IT sector, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is among the top buzzing stocks today.

India’s largest IT company TCS on Thursday reported a 28.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹90.1 billion for the quarter ended June. Consolidated revenues surged 18.5% YoY to ₹454.1 billion.

TCS missed estimates as analysts had expected the firm to report near 5% sequential growth in consolidated revenues and consolidated net profit of ₹93.7 bn.

In a press conference, the company’s MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said, "Our business in North America, BFSI and retail all showed an appreciable growth which underlines the resilience of our operating model, relevance of our offerings and above all, the passion and dedication of our associates."

TCS’s order book showed significant strength as it managed order wins worth $8.1 billion in the June quarter, a 17.3% growth YoY.

TCS managed to keep a lid on attrition. At a headcount of 509,058, TCS reported attrition of 8.6%. Although the attrition rate is the lowest among peers, it has gone up from last quarter’s 7.2%.

The company’s board also approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share.

TCS share price has opened the day down by 1%.

Moving on to news from the IPO space, the initial public offer (IPO) of GR Infraprojects garnered 5.9 times subscription on Thursday, the second day of the issue.

Retail investors showed great response as that portion of the IPO garnered 7.5 times subscription. The HNI portion was subscribed 6.3 times and the institutional portion 2.8 times.

GR Infra is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction company. The company’s IPO comprises secondary share sale worth ₹9.6 billion.

The price band for the IPO is ₹828-837 per share and at the upper end, the company will have a market cap of Rs80.9 billion.

How this IPO performs on listing day remains to be seen.

(This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com)

