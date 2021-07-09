Sensex falls 300 pts on weak global cues; energy, banking stocks under pressure

In a recent edition of Profit Hunter, Richa said, "The Smallcap to Sensex ratio, a metric I often refer to get a sense of relative valuations, currently stands at 0.49 times. To be sure, this is higher than a median of 0.43 times. And yet, it's the lowest of all the peaks in the smallcaps so far. In the last cycle which peaked in January 2018, when the ratio touched 0.49, the peak was still 9 months away."

