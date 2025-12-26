Sensex falls 367 points, Nifty 50 ends below 26,050— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended lower on Friday, December 26, as investors remained in a selling mode amid a lack of fresh triggers and mixed global cues. The Sensex ended with a loss of 367 points, or 0.43%, at 85,041.45, while the Nifty 50 settled at 26,042.30, down 100 points, or 0.38%. The BSE Midcap index slipped by 0.18% while the Smallcap index dropped 0.34%. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹474 lakh crore from ₹475 lakh crore in the previous session, resulting in a loss of about ₹1 lakh for investors in a single session.

For the week ended 26 December, the Sensex inched up by 112 points, or 0.13%, snapping a two-week losing run. The Nifty 50 moved up by 0.30% on a weekly basis, snapping its three-week losing streak.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? Investors are taking money off the table amid a lack of fresh triggers and muted volume due to year-end trading. The domestic market is expected to remain in a range till the December quarter earnings announcements start. TCS and HCL Tech will announce their December quarter (Q3FY26) results on January 12.

"Domestic equities ended lower today as thin year‑end trading volumes, and a cautious mood ahead of upcoming earnings prompted broad-based profit booking," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

"The optimism around the Santa Claus rally has diminished amid the absence of fresh catalysts, such as progress on a possible US‑India trade agreement, while continued FII outflows weighed on the Indian rupee," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Titan Company (up 2.17%), Hindalco Industries (up 1%), and Nestle India (up 0.82%) ended as the top gainers in the index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Asian Paints (down 1.40%), Shriram Finance (down 1.37 %), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.30%) ended as the top losers in the index. As many as 35 stocks ended with losses in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Metal (up 0.59%), Consumer Durables (up 0.34%), and FMCG (up 0.03%), all sectoral indices ended lower.

Nifty IT (down 1.03%) ended as the top loser. Nifty Media (down 0.62%), Auto (down 0.52%), and Financial Services (down 0.49%) also lost significantly. Nifty Bank fell 0.29% to 59,011.35.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (51.7 crore shares), Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (17.43 crore shares), and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) (16.4 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 11 stocks jump more than 15% on BSE Prakash Steelage, Cubex Tubings, Ravelcare, Mach Conferences, and Shree Metalloys were among the 11 stocks that surged more than 15% on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,379 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,745 advanced, while 2,456 declined. Some 178 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 112 stocks hit 52-week highs Some 112 stocks, including Vedanta, Titan, and Eicher Motors, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. 120 stocks hit 52-week lows ACC, Poly Medicure, PCBL Chemical, HFCL, and Embassy Developments were among the 120 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the zone of 25,950-25,900 will act as crucial support.

"Any sustained move below the 25,900 level could lead to the Nifty 50 extending its weakness further down towards the 25,800 level, followed by 25,600. On the upside, the zone of 26,200-26,250 will act as a strong resistance for the index," said Shah.

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty has slipped below the 21 EMA on the hourly chart, indicating a rise in bearish bets after two days of a rangebound phase in recent sessions. The RSI is in a bearish crossover and trending lower, reflecting weakening momentum.

"During the session, the Nifty found support near the 26,000 level, where the 21 EMA is currently placed. In the near term, the trend may improve and retrace towards 26,200 and higher, provided 26,000 holds decisively. However, a sustained move below 26,000 could trigger further weakness in the market," said De.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.