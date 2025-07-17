Sensex falls 375 points, Nifty 50 closes below 25,150— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- closed with losses on Thursday, July 17, on profit booking in select heavyweights, including Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. The Sensex fell 375 points, or 0.45 per cent, to end at 82,259.24, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,111.45, down 101 points, or 0.40 per cent. However, the mid and small-cap segments outperformed. The BSE Midcap index inched up by 0.07 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.30 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty fall today? Weak Q1 earnings, stretched valuation and foreign capital outflow are keeping market sentiment fragile.

Shares of Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank ended as the top drags on the Sensex.

"Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower as investors exercised caution amid subdued Q1 earnings announcements, particularly in the technology and banking sectors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"Market participants remained sidelined due to elevated valuations of large-cap stocks and FII outflows owing to the uncertainty regarding the US-India trade deal; however, any positive developments could amplify market sentiment. Despite the muted trend, strong domestic liquidity and selective buying in realty and consumption theme stocks helped to limit the downside, keeping the broader market in a range-bound phase," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Tata Consumer (up 2.01 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.68 per cent), and Hindalco Industries (up 0.79 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Some 31 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index, among which IT-etf-share-price-nse-bse-e00223" data-vars-anchor-text="Tech" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">Tech Mahindra (down 2.72 per cent), IndusInd Bank (down 1.90 per cent) and Infosys (down 1.67 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Sectoral indices ended mixed on Thursday, with Nifty Realty (up 1.24 per cent), Metal (up 0.67 per cent), and Consumer Durables (up 0.50 per cent) ending with decent gains.

On the other hand, Nifty IT (down 1.39 per cent), PSU Bank (down 0.79 per cent), and Private Bank (down 0.58 per cent) lost significantly.

Nifty Bank fell 0.59 per cent, while the Financial Services index lost 0.40 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (34.51 crore shares), Alok Industries (27.42 crore shares), and Ola Electric Mobility (16.84 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Eight stocks jump over 10% on NSE Viji Finance, Le Travenues Technology, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Radhika Jeweltech, and Navkar Corporation were among the eight stocks that surged more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

However, TT LTD- RE, GVP Infotech Limited-RE, Jayaswal Neco Industries, and Magellanic Cloud were the four stocks that crashed more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. Nearly 90 stocks hit upper circuits Some 89 stocks, including Le Travenues Technology (IXIGO), Radhika Jeweltech, NIBE, and Aakaar Medical Technologies, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the flip side, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Phantom Digital Effects, and Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools were among the 40 stocks that hit their lower circuits on the NSE.

8. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,199 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,007 advanced and 2,040 declined. Some 152 stocks remained unchanged.

9. 149 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 149 stocks, including HDFC Asset Management Company, MRF, RBL Bank, The Ramco Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Global Health, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the flip side, HDB Financial Services, Jindal Worldwide, Pashupati Cotspin, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, and Sprayking were among the 40 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

