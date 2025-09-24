Sensex falls 400 points, investors lose ₹3 lakh crore in a day— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended with significant losses on Wednesday, September 24, tracking weak global cues.

Advertisement

The Sensex closed the day at 81,715.63, down 386 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,056.90, down 113 points, or 0.45 per cent. Thus, the benchmarks extended their losing run to the fourth consecutive session.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.85 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively.

Investors lost nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹460.6 lakh crore from ₹463.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? Weak global cues, the dollar's rise, and persisting concerns over valuations, FII selling and Trump's tariffs kept the market down for the fourth consecutive session.

Advertisement

Major European markets, including the UK's FTSE, France's CAC 40, and Germany's DAX, traded in the red when the Sensex ended amid a rise in the US dollar after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's mixed signals on rate cuts on Tuesday.

In his speech on Tuesday, 23 September, Powell said that if the Fed cuts its rates too fast, it will leave the task of containing inflation unfinished to bring it under the central bank's target range.

Also Read | Jerome Powell Speech: Wall Street falls as Powell warns of inflation risks

With optimism over GST cuts behind, investors have shifted their focus back to valuations, earnings, and tariff chatter following the H-1B visa fee hike.

"Profit booking has been observed in Indian markets post-GST reforms, as investors recalibrate valuations and Q2 earnings expectations. IT stocks underperformed due to H-1B fee hikes, while US trade rhetoric amid ongoing trade negotiations and weak global cues are prompting cautious investor sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Advertisement

"India’s relatively high valuations, coupled with moderation in earnings growth, continue to lead FIIs to trim their positions. That said, structural reforms and domestic growth drivers are keeping the underlying trend constructive. Current headwinds appear transitory, with headwinds likely to ease over time," Nair said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.