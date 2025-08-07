Sensex falls 500 points, Nifty below 24,500: Why is Indian stock market not panicking about 50% Trump tariff? Explained

Indian stock market: What could be termed as a classic tussle between bulls and bears, the Indian stock market benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — are neither nosediving nor showing complete resilience against the looming tariff threat.

The Sensex opened at 80,262.98, compared to its previous close of 80,543.99, and dropped 565 points, or 0.70 per cent, to an intraday low of 79,979.05.

The Nifty 50 started the day at 24,464.20 against its previous close of 24,574.20 and declined 0.76 per cent to an intraday low of 24,387.55.

Both indices, however, pared losses later. Around 1 PM, the Sensex was 411 points, or 0.51 per cent down at 80,133, while the Nifty 50 was 140 points, or 0.57 per cent, down at 24,434.

Trump tariffs: Why is the Indian stock market not panicking? On July 30, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India. Subsequently, on August 6, he imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, cumulatively raising the total US tariff on Indian exports to 50 per cent.

In addition, Trump warned that “a lot more secondary sanctions” may be announced in the coming days.

A 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the world’s largest consumer market is practically equivalent to a trade embargo.

However, contrary to what most analysts expected, the domestic market did not see any sharp sell-off even though the mood remained sombre.

One reason behind the market's largely restrained response to Trump's tariff threat is the expectation that India will manage to secure a deal after negotiations.

"So far, the market seems to be complacent, thinking that the India-US trade deal may eventually be negotiated to a lower level. However, backdoor government-to-government interactions, especially amongst BRIC nations, suggest no immediate resolution," said Utsav Verma, Head of Research - Institutional Equities, Choice Broking.

"Our view continues to be a lower tariff for India, similar to other Southeast nations, but we now expect drawn-out timelines unless the US-Russia relationship eases. Investors should brace for a short-term volatility/risk-off situation," Verma said.

Moreover, Trump has not signalled any tariffs on the Indian IT sector so far. Therefore, the market expects the impact of tariffs to remain sector—and company-specific.

"Trump’s tariffs will have a significantly negative impact on sectors and companies with substantial exposure to the US market. However, they do not pose a serious threat to the broader economy or the overall stock market, as goods exports to the US account for only about 2 per cent of India’s GDP," said G Chokkalingam, the founder and head of research at Equinomics Research Private Limited.

"That said, if tariffs are imposed on IT services exports, it would be a cause for broader market concern. Fortunately, Trump has not yet mentioned any such measures on IT services, so the Indian economy and stock market may be able to weather this pressure," Chokkalingam.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

