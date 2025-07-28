Sensex falls 600 points, crashes 1,900 points in 3 days; what is driving the Indian stock market down? EXPLAINED

The Indian stock market has been falling for three consecutive sessions, as concerns over a delayed India-US trade deal with the August 1 deadline approaching, relentless foreign capital outflows, and uninspiring Q1 results continue to dampen investor risk appetite.

Advertisement

On Monday, July 28, the Sensex opened at 81,299.97 against its previous close of 81,463.09 and dropped nearly 700 points, or 0.84 per cent, to an intraday low of 80,776.44.

The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 fell 0.80 per cent to an intraday low of 24,646.60.

The market was witnessing a broad, across-segments selloff as the BSE Midcap index also fell by 0.80 per cent, while the Smallcap index plunged by over a per cent during the session.

In three sessions, the Sensex has crashed nearly 1,900 points, or 2.3 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has fallen 2.2 per cent.

Investors have seen their wealth erode by over ₹12 lakh crore in just three days, as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell from ₹460.35 lakh crore on July 23 to nearly ₹448 lakh crore.

Advertisement

On Monday alone, the market wiped out almost ₹4 lakh crore, with the total m-cap dropping from ₹451.7 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Here are the five key factors that have been driving the Indian stock market down for the third consecutive session:

1. Uncertainty over India-US trade deal The India-US trade negotiations appear to have reached a dead end. Neither country has issued a new official communication, and there are no signs of an imminent deal as the August 1 deadline looms.

The key hurdle in the way is the US' demand for greater access for agriculture, dairy, and genetically modified (GM) products in India, while New Delhi remains resolved to protect the country's farmers.

Advertisement

Stock market crash: Is India-US trade deal euphoria ignoring Trump's tariff reality?

After a deal with Japan, the US announced it had secured a trade deal with the European Union (EU). The trade agreement sets 15 per cent tariffs on most European imports against the earlier proposed tariff of 30 per cent.

"While trade deals with Japan and the EU, thought to be difficult initially, have happened, the much-expected India-US trade deal is even now hanging fire. This has impacted market sentiments," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

2. Heavy outflow of foreign capital Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been aggressively selling Indian equities amid the stretched valuation of the Indian market.

Advertisement

FPIs have sold Indian equities worth ₹30,509 crore in the cash segment in July so far (25th). In the last five consecutive days, FPIs have sold off Indian stocks worth over ₹13,550 crore in the cash segment.

"FII selling of ₹13,552 crores in the cash market last week has added to the weakness in the market," said Vijayakumar.

3. Weak earnings raise the risk of valuation mismatch Weaker-than-expected Q1 results from Indian corporates are a major dampener at this juncture. Experts point out that Q1 earnings have yet to show any major positive surprises.

Unimpressive earnings have raised concerns that the current valuations of the Indian stock market are unsustainable, and it may see a significant correction in the days to come.

Advertisement

"The Q1 results, which are not yet indicating any major positive surprises, are a concern. Investors have to be cautious and stock-specific in this weak phase of the market," said Vijayakumar.

4. Market lacks fresh positive triggers The domestic market is struggling in the absence of fresh positive triggers. Although the Indian economy has shown resilience amid global turmoil, the growth narrative alone isn't strong enough to offset the dampening effects of weak corporate earnings and tariff-related uncertainties.

"The economic growth numbers are slowing. Earnings are bad. There is no trigger for a broad Bull Market. But plenty of small-cap plays around that can make money," said Shankar Sharma, ace investor and the founder of GQuant, an AI-tech company.

Advertisement

"The Indian bull market is an ageing one. That's as per my Lake of Returns Theory (LORT). I see the possibility of near-zero returns from India for the next three to five years," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has trimmed India's GDP growth forecast to 6.5 per cent for FY26, down from its April estimate of 6.7 per cent, due to concerns over the potential impact of the US tariffs and uncertainty surrounding related policy measures.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) also lowered its FY26 GDP growth forecast for India to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent projected in December, citing a shift in both domestic and global conditions.

5. Technical factor Last week, the Nifty formed a small bearish candle with a long upper shadow on the weekly chart.

Advertisement

Experts at Axis Securities highlighted that the index continues to face resistance at the 20-day SMA at 25,259.

They believe a sustained move below 25,000 may extend the decline towards 24,500–24,300, while a decisive breakout above 25,000 could revive positive momentum.

"Chart structure suggests that a break above 25,000 could trigger buying interest, while a fall below 24,750 may attract fresh selling, taking Nifty lower to 24,500–24,300 levels. For this week, we expect Nifty to trade within a broad range of 25,500–24,300, with a mixed to negative bias. The weekly RSI turns negative and remains below its respective reference lines, reinforcing the bearish undertone," said Axis Securities.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Advertisement