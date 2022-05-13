Sensex falls again, extends losses to 4,300 points so far this month

“As the result season approaches its climax, D-Street will move in sync with global news flow. Next week India’s WPI data will be released and the much-anticipated IPO, LIC, will be listed on the exchanges. Apart from these, no other major events are expected. In absence of any positive catalysts, indices are expected to remain under pressure as selling is emerging on every bounce. Investors are therefore urged to remain on the sidelines since it is preferable to wait out the storm than to go bottom fishing during such turbulent phases," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}