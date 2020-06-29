“On Monday, the market remained well above the 10200 levels. The Nifty managed to close at the highest level of the day. Nifty opened lower on the back of weakness in global markets, however, limited sell off in large-cap stocks helped the index recover back in the second half of the trading session. Technically, the market may consolidate between the levels of 10250 and 10450 before seeing any meaningful movements. Avoid buying at the highest point of the range."