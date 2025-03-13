Sensex falls for 5th consecutive session—10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmark, the Sensex, ended in the negative territory for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, March 13, tracking weak global cues.

The Sensex closed 201 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 73,828.91, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,397.20, down 73 points, or 0.33 per cent.

However, with a modest decline of just about 0.70 per cent, the 30-stock index has avoided a sharp drop over the past five days.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50, which has gained 1.2 per cent in March, extended its losses to just the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Mid and small-cap segments continued their underperformance as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 0.77 per cent and 0.62 per cent, respectively.

Investors lost nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹391 lakh crore from ₹393 lakh crore in the previous session.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. What weighed on the Indian stock market today? Sentiment remains weak due to global uncertainty and foreign capital outflow. However, the domestic market has displayed its resilience amid chaos in the US market.

Improving macroeconomic outlook and comfortable valuation of large-caps are the key positives for the market at this juncture.

Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Zomato and Tata Motors ended as the top drags on the Sensex index.

The Indian stock market is closed on Friday, March 14, on account of Holi.

"Shortened trading week and a selloff in the US short market are providing a hiccup to the global market. However, India is withstanding with resilience and healthy outperformance, by a narrow negative trend," Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Financial Services, observed.

"Even concerns that the US may have to bear a recession are not impacting the Indian market due to signs of recovery in fundamentals led by moderation in inflation, future rate cuts, and improvement in the economy in FY26 led by government spending and improvement in consumer income. However, if US policy continues to be tepid, it will become a point of concern," said Nair.

2. Top three Nifty 50 losers today As many as 38 stocks ended lower in the Nifty 50 index, out of which Shriram Finance (down 2.66 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 2.26 per cent) and Tata Motors (down 2.04 per cent) ended as the top losers.

3. Top three Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of BEL (up 1.18 per cent), SBI (up 0.68 per cent) and Cipla (up 0.40 per cent)ended as the top gainers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today: Realty, Auto lose big Most sectoral indices ended with losses. Nifty Realty (down 1.83 per cent), Media (down 1.50 per cent) and Auto (down 1.10 per cent) lost significantly.

Nifty Bank ended flat, while the PSU Bank index rose 0.43 per cent. The Private Bank index, however, slipped 0.14 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (40.87 crore shares), MTNL (7.60 crore shares), SEPC (7.3 crore shares), YES Bank (6.25 crore shares) and Zomato (6.1 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Nearly 60 stocks hit 52-week highs Some 57 stocks, including Avanti Feeds, Sarda Energy & Minerals and Kamat Hotels (India), hit fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

7. Over 300 stocks at 52-week low As many as 309 stocks, including LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, IDFC First Bank and Astral, hit their fresh 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.





More to come…

