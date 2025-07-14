Sensex falls over 1,500 points in 4 days; why is the Indian stock market on a downtrend? EXPLAINED

Stock market today: The Indian stock market has been on a downtrend for four consecutive sessions, with the benchmark Sensex falling over 1,500 points and the Nifty 50 dropping to levels near 25,000.

On Monday, July 14, the Sensex fell over 400 points to an intraday low of 82,059, while the Nifty 50 declined half a per cent to the day's low of 25,019.75.

With this, the Sensex has fallen over 1,650 points, or nearly 2 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has also retreated almost 2 per cent in these four days.

On the other hand, the mid and small-cap segments have outperformed. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose half a per cent during Monday's session.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Let's take a look at five key factors that have been keeping the Sensex and the Nifty 50 under pressure for the last four consecutive sessions:

1. Trade war jitters US President Donald Trump's fresh aggression on his tariff policies has signalled that a trade war between the US and its trading partners could linger longer than expected and may hit global economic growth deeper than expected.

After announcing a 35 per cent tariff on goods imported from Canada, US President Donald Trump announced a 30 per cent tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union (EU) starting on August 1.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested the US is mulling an interim trade deal with India that could reduce proposed tariffs to below 20 per cent.

Experts have been flagging risks that the Indian economy, which looks set to clock a growth rate of over 6 per cent in FY26, may not remain entirely immune to global turmoil even if it secures a trade deal with the US.

"The market is expecting a US-India trade deal soon with a tariff rate of around 20 per cent for India. If this happens, the market will get a sentimental boost. Any disappointment on this front can drag the market further down," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

