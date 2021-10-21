Sensex falls over 500 points, Dow futures down by 105 points

Jubilant FoodWorks reported a 58% y-o-y rise in net profit at ₹1.2 billion for the September 2021 quarter, which was above analysts’ expectations. The company reported a 36.6% y-o-y growth in revenue to ₹11 billion, which was also above the street’s estimate. During the quarter, the company saw a 43% jump in cost of raw material. The growth in input costs was significantly higher than the growth in revenues. Jubilant FoodWorks said that it undertook a one-time loss of ₹12.5 million to support its employees affected by the covid-19 pandemic during the quarter. The same one-time cost was ₹56 million in the previous quarter. The company reported a 33% y-o-y increase in operating profit at ₹2.9 billion in the reported quarter. However, the operating margin fell 67 basis points y-o-y to 26% on account of higher input costs.

