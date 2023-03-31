Sensex gains 1,000 points: Key factors behind Friday's bull run1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the positive momentum in the equity market
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 1 per cent on the last day of fiscal 2022-23. This is in line with firm trends in the global markets and heavy buying in index major Reliance Industries.
