Sensex gains 1,000 points: Key factors behind Friday's bull run

"The April series is off to a good start. The relative stability of the world markets is one of the main causes. In addition, FIIs began some cash market buying and some short covering in the F&O market. But, given that they began the April series with 91% of their positions in index futures short, there is still room for a significant short-covering move," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

