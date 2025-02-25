Amid persisting headwinds of a potential major trade war, foreign capital outflow and moderating macroeconomic indicators, frontline equity indices- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended mixed on Tuesday, February 25.

The Sensex snapped its five-day losing streak and closed 148 points, or 0.20 per cent, up at 74,602.12, while the Nifty 50 extended losses to the sixth consecutive session, settling at 22,547.55, down 6 points, or 0.03 per cent.

Broader indices underperformed as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap closed 0.57 per cent and 0.45 per cent lower.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. Why did the Nifty 50 fall today? Shares of Reliance Industries, TCS and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) ended as the top drags on the Nifty 50 index. Weak global cues, rupee's weakness and concerns over growth losing steam are the primary reason behind the ongoing correction in the market.

"Concerns over high valuations led to continued declines in small and mid-cap stocks. Market sentiment is expected to remain cautious in the near term due to persistent pressure on the Indian rupee, ongoing FII outflows, and tariff-related developments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of Bharti Airtel (up 2.32 per cent), Mahindra and Mahindra (up 2.13 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (up 1.40 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top Nifty 50 losers today Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs (down 3.10 per cent), Hindalco (down 3.01 per cent) and Trent (down 2.41 per cent) ended as the top losers in the benchmark index.

4. How did sectoral indices perform today? Sectoral indices ended mixed. Nifty Bank slipped 0.09 per cent but Private Bank index (up 0.02 per cent) closed almost flat. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.22 per cent.

Nifty Metal (down 1.54 per cent) ended as the top loser among sectoral indices. Nifty Realty (down 1.31 per cent) and Oil and Gas (down 1.13 per cent) also suffered significant losses.

Nifty Media (up 0.84 per cent), Auto (up 0.51 per cent) and FMCG (up 0.32 per cent) ended with mild gains.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (20.21 crore shares), YES Bank (4.91 crore shares), Zomato (4.85 crore shares), Easy Trip Planners (3.62 crore shares) and GTL Infrastructure (3.44 crore shares) stood as the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Stocks at 52-week high Some 49 stocks, including Narayana Hrudayalaya and Camlin Fine Sciences, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

7. Which stocks hit 52-week lows today? As many as 234 stocks, including SBI, Tata Motors, IRCTC, PI Industries, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Tata Elxsi and Gujarat Gas, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

8. Top stocks that rose over 5% in a lacklustre market Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 15.43 per cent), Paradeep Phosphates (up 9.38 per cent), Tata Investment (up 7.29 per cent), Zensar Tech (up 6.16 per cent) and Adani Power (up 5.86 per cent) were among the stocks that jumped over 5 per cent on the BSE.

9. Top stocks that declined over 5% Shares of Dr. Lal PathLabs (down 6.81 per cent), Triveni Engineering (down 5.39 per cent), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 5.36 per cent), Usha Martin (down 5.17 per cent) and Religare Enterprises (down 5.12 per cent) were among the stocks that fell over 5 per cent on the BSE today.

10. BSE m-cap drops, investors lose ₹ 2 lakh crore The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹396 lakh crore from ₹398 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

