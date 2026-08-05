Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty 50 ends flat above 24,600 after RBI MPC keeps interest rates unchanged

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended largely flat on Wednesday, 5 August, after the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged and underscored the resilience of the Indian economy even as headline CPI inflation inched up in Q1FY27 amid global challenges.

The 30-share pack Sensex rose 152 points, or 0.19%, to end at 78,581, while the Nifty 50 inched up by 10 points, or 0.04%, to close at 24,624.65.

The mid and small-cap segments outperformed, as the BSE 150 Midcap index climbed 0.34%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index jumped 0.70%.

Investors' wealth rose by ₹2.5 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹492 lakh crore from ₹489.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

What moved the stock market today Market sentiment remained largely positive after the RBI avoided any negative surprises and maintained the status quo on interest rates. The MPC kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintained a ‘neutral’ stance in its August 2026 policy meeting.

Moreover, the central bank underscored that India's economic growth will remain healthy at 6.7% in FY27, while CPI inflation is expected to be at 5%.

On the geopolitical front, media reports suggested that the US was closing in on a deal with Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump has said that a deal to partially open up the Strait of Hormuz could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

Oil prices climbed amid mixed signals from the Middle East but traded near $80 per barrel. The Indian rupee climbed 15 paise to close at 95.13 per dollar, provisional data showed.

"The RBI's MPC has maintained the status quo while marginally upgrading FY27 GDP growth projection, citing a resilient domestic economy. Additionally, annual inflation estimates were lowered, indicating the governor’s open-minded approach, which suggested an optimistic view, though further policy action would depend on data," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

"A rise in crude prices following renewed concerns over escalating tensions in West Asia led Indian markets, which had opened strongly, to gradually move lower during the course of the session," Nair added.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, and NTPC ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index, rising 2-3%.

On the other hand, TCS, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, and Jio Financial Services ended as the top laggards in the index.

Sectoral indices today Nifty Metal (up 1.72%), Auto (up 1.27%), Realty (up 0.84%), and PSU Bank (up 0.72%) ended with healthy gains.

On the other hand, Nifty Media lost 1.58%, ending as the top loser among sectoral indices.

Nifty Bank declined 0.29%.

Nifty's tech view Sudeep Shah, the head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that the immediate resistance for Nifty is placed in the 24,720-24,750 zone.

Shah said any sustainable move above this zone could result in Nifty extending its up move towards 24,900, followed by 25,050 in the short term. On the downside, the immediate support for Nifty is placed in the 24,530-24,500 zone.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, pointed out that at the current juncture, the 24,600–24,700 spot zone acts as immediate resistance on the upside, while immediate support is placed around 24,400.

"A decisive close above the resistance zone could lead to 24,850 and higher levels in the near term. Conversely, a breakdown below 24,400 could drag the index back toward 24,100–24,000," said Kumar.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar