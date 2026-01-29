Sensex gains 222 points, Nifty 50 ends above 25,400— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Stock market today: Headline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday, January 29, after the Economic Survey 2026 projected that the Indian economy would remain on a strong footing despite geopolitical challenges.

The Sensex jumped 222 points, or 0.27%, to close at 82,566.37, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,418.90, up 76 points, or 0.30%. Mid and small-cap segments, however, underperformed as the BSE 150 Midcap index inched up by 0.10%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index slipped 0.19%.

In three sessions of gains, the Sensex has climbed over 1,000 points, or nearly 1.3%, while the Nifty 50 has risen by 1.5%.

10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Market sentiment was underpinned by the Economic Survey, which presented bright growth-inflation dynamics for the Indian economy. However, gains were capped by geopolitical uncertainties.

"Domestic markets ended higher after staging a strong rebound, supported by an upbeat economic survey that reaffirmed a robust FY27 growth outlook and a well‑anchored inflation environment amidst persistent global uncertainties," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"Global cues were largely constructive, though elevated bullion and crude prices due to escalating U.S.–Iran tensions weighed on overall risk sentiment," said Nair.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers Tata Steel (up 4.49%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.80%), and Axis Bank (up 3.42%) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Asian Paints (down 3.85%), InterGlobe Aviation (down 2.71%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.69%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today The metal pack continued witnessing strong traction; the Nifty Metal index jumped 3.07%. Private Bank (up 1%), Realty (up 0.67%), and Financial Services (up 0.64%) also clocked healthy gains.

Nifty Bank jumped 0.60% to end at 59,957.85.

On the flip side, Nifty Healthcare (down 0.96%), FMCG (down 0.91%), Pharma (down 0.81%), PSU Bank (down 0.79%), IT (down 0.76%), and Auto (down 0.68%) ended in the red.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (67.9 crore shares), Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund (58 crore shares), and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (47.5 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio remained in favour of decliners as over 1,700 stocks advanced while over 2,500 declined on the BSE.

7. 19 stocks jump over 15% Hindustan Copper, Cubex Tubings, Panorama Studios International, Paras Petrofils, Jinkushal Industries, Dredging Corporation of India, STEL Holdings, and TCC Concept were among the 19 stocks that jumped more than 15% on the BSE.

8. Over 100 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 107 stocks, including SBI, Tata Steel, and Tech Mahindra, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Over 270 stocks hit 52-week lows Some 273 stocks, including Havells India, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Exide Industries, Emami, and Jyothy Labs, hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 25,300 and 25,150 would act as key support zones for the Nifty 50. Chouhan said as long as the index is trading above these levels, the pullback formation is likely to continue.

"On the higher side, 25,500 would be the immediate hurdle for the bulls. A successful breakout above 25,500 could push the market up to 25,600-25,650. On the flip side, below 25,150, the uptrend would become vulnerable," said Chouhan.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out that the Nifty 50 maintained its position above the 50 EMA on the hourly chart. The RSI has remained in a positive crossover on the hourly timeframe.

"With Friday being the last trading session ahead of the Budget, a relatively contained movement can be expected. On the higher end, 25,500 is likely to act as a crucial resistance. On the lower end, immediate support is placed at 25,200, below which a sharp decline may be seen in the market," said De.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.