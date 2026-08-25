Sensex gains 287 points, Nifty 50 ends at 24,335- What drove the stock market up today?

Sensex, Nifty, stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with decent gains on the monthly expiry day on Tuesday, 25 August, as a decline in oil prices influenced sentiment. Brent crude fell over 3% to around $89 per barrel, its lowest level in a week.

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The 30-share pack closed 287 points, or 0.37%, higher at 77,656, while the NSE counterpart settled at 24,335, rising 116 points, or 0.48%. Midcaps also witnessed healthy buying, as the Nifty Midcap 150 rose by 0.45%. However, the Smallcap 250 index slipped 0.15%.

What drove the stock market up today? Market benchmarks rose on buying in select heavyweights amid a decline in crude oil prices due to profit booking, even as the US ramped up economic pressure on Iran and its trading partners, and Tehran warned it would respond harshly to the expanded US sanctions.

"The much-anticipated U.S. sanctions against Iran fell short of market expectations, causing crude oil prices and bond yields to moderate from their recent peaks. This relief in energy costs aided a moderately positive close today on the monthly expiry day," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

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Nair added that market sentiment may remain cautious in the near term as unresolved US-Iran tensions keep oil prices and long-dated bond yields relatively elevated, leaving investors sensitive to sudden shifts in the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.

Investors' focus is now on the upcoming US PCE inflation data on Wednesday and on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's first speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, which will shape expectations about the interest rate trajectory in the US.

Select heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Infosys, and SBI, contributed the most to the Sensex's rise. However, losses in HDFC Bank and Eternal shares capped the benchmark's gains.

Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, noted that the Nifty recovered from intraday weakness during the closing auction session (CAS), ending near the key 24,300 mark, underscoring resilience in the broader market. Volatility was manageable despite geopolitical concerns, elevated crude prices and expiry-related activity

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Kasat believes a sustained move above 24,300 could strengthen sentiment, while investors should remain selective and focus on fundamentally strong businesses.

Nifty top gainers and losers Adani Enterprises, Max Healthcare Institute, Apollo Hospitals, and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) ended as the top gainers in the index, rising 2-4%.

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Cipla, and ONGC ended as the top laggards in the index, each falling over 1%.

Top gainers and losers in the Sensex index IndiGo, Adani Ports, and Infosys closed as the top gainers, while Eternal, HCL Tech, and Power Grid ended as the top laggards in the Sensex kitty of stocks.

Sectoral indices today On the NSE, Private Bank (down 0.20%), Metal (down 0.07%), and Nifty Bank (down 0.02%) indices declined while the rest ended higher.

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Nifty Healthcare, Consumer Durables, Pharma, and PSU Bank ended higher by up to 1%.

Nifty's technical view According to Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, the Nifty has once again tested the trendline support, currently placed around 24,100.

"A decisive break below the 24100-24000 zone could extend the correction towards the 23,650–23,800 zone. On the upside, the 24,400 region is expected to act as the immediate resistance on rebound. Given the rising geopolitical risks and persistent volatility, we continue to advocate a stock-specific approach while maintaining disciplined risk and position management," said Mishra.

Sudeep Shah, the head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, believes that the 24,200–24,170 zone will act as immediate support.

"A breach below 24,170 could drag the index towards 24,050. On the upside, 24,480–24,500 will act as an immediate resistance, and a sustained move above 24,500 could trigger further upside towards 24,650," said Shah.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.