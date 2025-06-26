Sensex gains 900 points, Nifty 50 above 25,500; why is Indian stock market skyrocketing? EXPLAINED

Stock market today: Indian stock market rallied for the third straight session on Thursday, June 26 as easing tensions in the Middle East revived risk-on sentiment toward Indian stocks. This, combined with a sharp correction in crude oil prices and the US Dollar Index hitting a three-year low, has raised expectations of increased overseas inflows into Asia’s third-largest economy.

On the domestic front, continued support from domestic institutional investors and expectations of further revival in corporate earnings in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year are also supporting market sentiment.

Against this backdrop, the Nifty 50 climbed 285 points, or 1.10%, to reach a 9-month high of 25,529, while the Sensex jumped 808 points, or 1%, to hit 83,689, a level not seen since October 2024. Both indices are now trading just 2.5% below their September peaks.