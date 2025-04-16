Sensex gains for 3rd consecutive session— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended in the positive territory for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, April 16, with gains led by banking heavyweights, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

However, weak global cues capped the gains for the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 309 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 77,044.29, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,437.20, up 109 points, or 0.47 per cent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed, rising 0.62 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹415 lakh crore from ₹412 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹3 lakh crore in a single day.

Indian stock market: 10 key takeaways Let's take a look at 10 key highlights of the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise for the third consecutive session? The Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday, defying weak global cues. Major markets in Europe and Asia fell up to 2 per cent on persisting concerns over the ongoing trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and its impact on global economic growth. US tariffs on select Chinese goods now stand at a whopping 245 per cent.

While a trade war is negative for the global economy, including India, experts say the domestic economy may be relatively less affected than countries like China.

There are expectations that China’s pain could lead to increased foreign capital inflows into India.

Moreover, India is actively negotiating with the US administration to find a resolution to the reciprocal tariff issue.

The improving macroeconomic situation—such as inflation falling to multi-year lows and a healthy growth outlook supported by forecasts of a normal monsoon—is also bolstering market sentiment.

"Participants responded positively to favourable cues, including the update on a normal monsoon, further easing of retail inflation, and, importantly, the absence of any negative surprises from global markets. Notably, the sustained strength in banking and financial stocks, along with rotational buying in other sectoral heavyweights, played a significant role in driving the momentum," said Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research at Religare Broking.

