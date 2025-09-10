Sensex gains over 300 points, investors earn ₹2 lakh crore in a day— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday (September 10), buoyed by expectations that an India-US trade deal could be finalised soon after US President Donald Trump's update about the ongoing negotiations.

Positive global cues and buying in banking and IT heavyweights also kept the market up.

The Sensex closed 324 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 81,425.15, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,973.10, up 105 points, or 0.42 per cent. The midcap and smallcap segments outperformed. The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.84 per cent, and the Smallcap index climbed 0.72 per cent.

Investors' wealth rose by over ₹2 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹456 lakh crore from ₹453.8 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Trump’s latest update on India-US trade negotiations infused positive sentiment in the market. Trump said on Tuesday that India and the US are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between the two countries.

US tariffs have been one of the key headwinds weighing on domestic market sentiment. A trade deal with the US will be a major positive for the market, which is anticipating earnings revival due to the recent reforms and monetary easing.

"Renewed optimism around ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US lifted market sentiment. Anticipation of stronger H2FY26 earnings, driven by GST rationalisation and the benefits of monetary easing, is providing resilience to valuations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"The IT index extended its outperformance on hopes of a potential Fed rate cut next week and a revival in technology spending. Investors remain focused on the progress of India–US trade talks for signals of a constructive resolution to tariff-related issues," Nair said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar