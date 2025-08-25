Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty 50 ends above 24,950— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended with decent gains on Monday, August 25, led by buying in select IT and financial heavyweights, including Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank.

The Sensex closed at 81,635.91, up 329 points, or 0.40 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,967.75, up 98 points, or 0.39 per cent. However, the mid and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.10 per cent, while the Smallcap index slipped 0.02 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹455 lakh crore from ₹453.65 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over ₹1 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Domestic market benchmarks ended with gains amid positive global cues after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday that the US central bank may cut interest rates in September.

Increased prospects of US Fed rate cuts lifted market sentiment globally. Moreover, on the domestic front, proposed GST reforms and the government's signals that more reforms could be in the offing underpinned sentiment.

However, concerns over Trump's tariffs and stretched valuations of the market limited gains.

"A wave of optimism swept through the domestic market, driven by expectations of a Fed rate cut in September and a subsequent decline in the US 10-year yield. The IT index outperformed, buoyed by favourable global sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"The domestic levers stay positive with the proposed GST rationalisation to push consumption demand, and a good monsoon season could serve as a catalyst to navigate any uncertainty in the global trade environment," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 35 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty 50 index, among which Infosys (up 3.08 per cent), TCS (up 2.88 per cent), HCL Tech (up 2.64 per cent), and Wipro (up 2.32 per cent) were the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Adani Enterprises (down 0.95 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (down 0.93 per cent), and Nestle India (down 0.87 per cent) closed as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty IT ended with a solid gain of 2.37 per cent. Realty (up 0.75 per cent), Metal (up 0.65 per cent), and Consumer Durables (up 0.57 per cent) also clocked decent gains.

Nifty Media (down 1.67 per cent) ended with heavy losses. Nifty Bank slipped 0.02 per cent, while PSU Bank index dropped 0.25 per cent. The Private Bank index ended with a nominal gain of 0.02 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (116.6 crore shares), Ola Electric Mobility (26.20 crore shares), and YES Bank (25.5 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

On the other hand, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Nexus Surgical, and Centenial Surgical Suture were among the 12 stocks that crashed over 10 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,386 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,947 advanced, while 2,239 declined. Some 200 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Over 160 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 164 stocks, including Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Cummins India, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Over 80 stocks hit 52-week low R K Swamy, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries, Bajaj Steel Industries, and Agarwal Industrial Corporation were among the 84 stocks that hit their 52-week lows.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the sentiment remains positive as long as the index holds above 24,800.

"In the near term, particularly on Tuesday, the Indian market may trade sideways as traders await the final verdict on Trump’s additional 25% tariff decision on 27th August. The Nifty is expected to remain within the range of 24,800–25,150 before any decisive directional move," said De.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.