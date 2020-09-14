Sensex gives up 375-point gain to end lower. What analysts say

Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty snapped two sessions of gains to end a tad lower today, dragged by banks and heavyweight Reliance Industries. But a rally in IT stocks capped losses. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.21% lower at 11,440. The S&P BSE Sensex ended about 100 points lower at 38,756 after rising to 38,573 at day's high.

Top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd dropped 1.9% and was the biggest drag on the indexes, while ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.8%. The Nifty Bank Index slid 1.7%.

However, BSE midcap index rose 1.5% while the smallcap index surged 4% after the markets regulator said multi-cap mutual funds must invest at least 25% each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

"Asian markets pushed higher Monday as investors crept back after a recent sell-off, with coronavirus vaccine hopes given a boost and traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. But the reimposition of virus containment measures in several countries, worries about high stock valuations, Brexit tensions and uncertainty over the US presidential election are keeping gains in check," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

IT firm HCL Technologies Ltd was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nifty, jumping 10.2% to a record high after it upgraded revenue and operating margin outlook for the September quarter.

Reliance Industries ended 0.7% lower after hitting a record high earlier in the session.





Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

“Going ahead, the market is likely to consolidate in near term with positive bias. All eyes would be on Central Banks globally as US Fed along with its peers European Central Bank, Bank of England and Japan would meet this week. Investors would also be looking at the developments around the Covid vaccine and UK Vote on Brexit. Mid-cap/Small-cap companies have been relative outperformers in CY20 and the momentum may continue in the near term. Thus any weakness in the market should be looked as a buying opportunity to add quality stocks in the portfolio as the overall long term market trend remains positive.

Technically, Nifty has to hold above 11330-11350 zones, to witness an up move towards 11550-11600 zones while on the downside medium term support exists at 11200-11180 zones."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Profit booking in the last hour of trade pulled the market lower . The Indian market opened with a positive gap against the backdrop of positive global and domestic indicators with the Nifty 50 index touching 11568 levels in the first few hours of trade, however, profit booking in heavyweights like Reliance Industries in the second half saw the index giving away all its intra-day gains to close in red. The Bank-Nifty also closed at the lowest level of the day. The decline in US stock futures also damped the sentiment in our market. For the next couple of sessions, the Nifty 50 index might remain range-bound, hovering between 11300 and 11600 levels. With the Fed meeting happening this weekend, the market will remain volatile with focus on the currency and dollar index. Trader should be careful while taking break out trades in the market."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We were unable to sustain above the 11550-11575 levels which are a little concerning. Even if it were to take a day or two and then get past those levels, we are in bullish territory. That would take us back to 11800 and thereafter towards 12000. The support for the Nifty is at 11300."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets usually see such volatile swings during the consolidation phase and it’s no different this time. We reiterate our bullish yet cautious approach on markets and suggest accumulating quality stocks on dips. We’re still seeing several themes playing well so traders should align their positions accordingly. The upcoming macroeconomic data and cues from the global markets will remain in focus."

