Sensex gives up 375-point gain to end lower. What analysts say

“Profit booking in the last hour of trade pulled the market lower . The Indian market opened with a positive gap against the backdrop of positive global and domestic indicators with the Nifty 50 index touching 11568 levels in the first few hours of trade, however, profit booking in heavyweights like Reliance Industries in the second half saw the index giving away all its intra-day gains to close in red. The Bank-Nifty also closed at the lowest level of the day. The decline in US stock futures also damped the sentiment in our market. For the next couple of sessions, the Nifty 50 index might remain range-bound, hovering between 11300 and 11600 levels. With the Fed meeting happening this weekend, the market will remain volatile with focus on the currency and dollar index. Trader should be careful while taking break out trades in the market."