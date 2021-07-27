Indian stock markets traded marginally lower in the afternoon session on Tuesday, erasing gains made earlier in the day.

The BSE Sensex was down 176 points, or 0.3%, at 52,676, while the NSE Nifty fell 43 points. Hindalco and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers so far today. Dr Reddy’s and Cipla fell the most.

The BSE Mid Cap index was down 0.2% and the BSE Small Cap index rose 0.3%.

Metal stocks saw brisk buying but healthcare and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure.

US stock futures were also lower, indicating a negative opening for Wall Street. Nasdaq futures were 18 points, or 0.1%, while Dow futures fell 80 points, or 0.2%.

The rupee trading at 74.42 against the US greenback, gold prices were down 0.1% at ₹47,420 per 10 grams.

Gold prices were trading flat in domestic markets today following a muted trend in international spot prices, as investors turned cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

On MCX also, August gold contracts were marginally lower at ₹47,450 per 10 grams.

The Fed is likely to affirm that a strong US recovery and a plan for an eventual policy shift both remain underway, a Reuters report said.

Note that large stimulus measures tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Among the buzzing stocks today is L&T.

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro reported a 287% year on year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹11.7 bn for the June 2021 quarter, which was below analysts’ estimates. The construction major also reported a 38% YoY rise in consolidated revenue at ₹293 bn, which also missed Street estimates. The year on year performance of the company was aided by a low base in the year ago quarter, which was affected by the national lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The infrastructure segment posted a 63% YoY growth in revenue at ₹104 bn aided by better execution of projects. The segment saw an improvement in profitability as operating margin expanded 80 basis points YoY to 7.1% due to higher recovery of of overheads and better job mix.

The hydrocarbon segment had a muted quarter in terms of order inflows but recorded 37% YoY revenue growth. The segment’s margins saw a staggering improvement of 4.3% YoY to 9.6%. With the waning of the second wave of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions progressively being eased in recent weeks, signs of pick up in economic activity are visible, L&T said. The company is optimistic of its growth aspirations in the medium term as the economic outlook improves and is committed to creation of sustainable returns to stakeholders.

At the time of writing, L&T shares were trading up by 0.9% on the BSE.

Nykaa Converts to Public Company Ahead of IPO, Renamed FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), lifestyle e-commerce firm Nykaa has converted into a public entity.

The stakeholders of the company have passed a special resolution changing the status of the company from private to public, as per regulatory filings.

The company is now named FSN e-commerce Ventures.

In a regulatory filing, Nykaa said, the company is proposing to undertake an initial public offer of its equity shares of face value of Re 1 each by way of a fresh issuance of equity shares, and/or an offer of sale of such number of equity shares.

In order to undertake the offer, the company is required to be converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, in accordance with the applicable laws.

Founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, Nykaa is expected to go public at a valuation of $4.5 billion. It is targeting to raise $700 million through the IPO.

The company is expected to file its draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) soon.

Nykaa's website, which logs 55 million monthly visits, lists over 1,200 brands ranging from makeup and skincare to health supplements.

Nykaa has six warehouses across India, which receive over 13 million orders every month.

