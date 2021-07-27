Sensex gives up early gains; Dow futures down 80 points

The hydrocarbon segment had a muted quarter in terms of order inflows but recorded 37% YoY revenue growth. The segment’s margins saw a staggering improvement of 4.3% YoY to 9.6%. With the waning of the second wave of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions progressively being eased in recent weeks, signs of pick up in economic activity are visible, L&T said. The company is optimistic of its growth aspirations in the medium term as the economic outlook improves and is committed to creation of sustainable returns to stakeholders.