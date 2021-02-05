Sensex has a bumper week: Surges nearly 4,500 points in just 5 days

6) "RBI too did its fair share by complementing government visionary agenda for augmenting growth by keeping the repo rate unchanged while continuing with its accommodative stance. In order to facilitate massive government borrowing, one of the major announcements by RBI was to allow retail investors to directly invest in G-Secs online. This move suggests that the RBI will now directly compete with banks to attract retail savings deposits. Markets were cheerful as the inflation is estimated to be well under the tolerance band by the next quarter and the liquidity easing to the structurally weak sectors is taken care off especially for the NBFCs," said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

