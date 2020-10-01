Sensex has best week in 4 months. Rupee has biggest 1-day gain in a month vs USD

Indian shares ended sharply higher today as the government allowed more parts of the economy as part of Unlock 5.0. A surge in September auto sales numbers and data showing a rebound in factory activity in September also boosted investor sentiment. The Nifty rose 1.5% to 11,416.95 and the Sensex gained 629 points to 38,697.05. The indexes added over 3% this week, in the best weekly gain since early June. Markets will be closed for a national holiday on Oct 2.

The rupee strengthened by 63 paise to close at 73.13 against the US dollar on today amid positive macroeconomic data and a weak greenback overseas. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.60 against the US dollar and touched an intra-day high of 73.07 and a low of 73.60. It finally settled at 73.13, registering a rise of 63 paise - its biggest single-day jump in a month.

The government on Wednesday allowed states to reopen movie theatres at 50% capacity, and said schools and educational institutions could restart in a phased manner. Shares in India's top cinema chains PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure jumped as much as 15% and 17.6%.

A private survey showed India's factory activity in September expanded at its fastest pace in more than eight years. Shares of automakers rose after posting higher September sales. Bajaj Auto's shares jumped 8.1% after it reported a 10% surge in September sales. Maruti Suzuki gained 2.5%, following a 31% jump in sales last month.

"Among macro news, positive cues from GST and PMI numbers boosted sentiments. India’s September GST collections stood at ₹95,480 crore against ₹86,449 crore (MoM). The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 56.8 in September 2020, from 52 in August. This is the second straight month of expansion and the highest reading since January 2012," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Global equity markets extended gains on Thursday following renewed hopes for fresh US stimulus measures, though concerns ahead of the America’s presidential election continue to loom large. Traders chose to carry most long positions over a three day weekend reflecting risk on sentiments. Focus has now shifted back to largecaps/frontline stocks. Nifty could now face resistance in the 11534-11586 band."

The Nifty bank index rose 3.7%. Analysts said that investors covered their short positions in banks ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on October 5 over banks waiving interest rates on loans under a moratorium, leading to a rally in bank stocks.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We have successfully closed above the 11350 zone which is a positive sign for the markets. If we can sustain the present levels of the index, we could move higher to 11600 and then 11800 during the course of the October series. The support for this market is now at 11100."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“The short sellers were caught on the wrong foot on the back of a completely unexpected trend from the US markets. Based on the derivative data FIIs are playing a crucial role in the broader direction of the market. In the past, ahead of the US elections most of the time FIIs have proved right in terms of market direction. On Monday, 11460 and 11450 would be major hurdles for the Nifty 50 index. But the outcome from the Supreme Court on the interest waiver would decide the broader trend for the market. Index would find supports at 11300 and 11250 levels."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The announcement of Unlock 5.0 guidelines gave the markets a temporary boost, and benchmark indices closed up by more than 1.5%. Positive data indicating resumption and expansion in the pace of the country’s factory output also supported the markets. Global indices were also positive on renewed hopes of a US stimulus package which can also ensure continued liquidity for emerging markets like India. Rising cases of infections, seemingly high valuations and geopolitical tensions are still causes for worry for the markets. Next week cues will again mainly depend on how global markets close out this week." (With agency inputs)













