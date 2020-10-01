Sensex has best week in 4 months. Rupee has biggest 1-day gain in a month vs USD

“The short sellers were caught on the wrong foot on the back of a completely unexpected trend from the US markets. Based on the derivative data FIIs are playing a crucial role in the broader direction of the market. In the past, ahead of the US elections most of the time FIIs have proved right in terms of market direction. On Monday, 11460 and 11450 would be major hurdles for the Nifty 50 index. But the outcome from the Supreme Court on the interest waiver would decide the broader trend for the market. Index would find supports at 11300 and 11250 levels."